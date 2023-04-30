Star Wars Jedi: Survivor suffers from a serious bugs that can block progress in the campaign of the game: a user on Reddit discovered it, indicating the area where the problem occurs and suggesting a solution to avoid it until Respawn fixes it with an update.

Possible spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follow

Basically after completing the Chamber of Duality and having taken the elevator out, one must make sure to stop at the closest meditation point to save one’s position.

If I don’t know, if game over you will be sent back to the room, but with no way out, either via fast travel or the aforementioned elevator, as it will no longer work. It will necessarily be necessary to start the campaign all over again.

As we know, EA has published an apology message regarding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, saying that the corrections take time but referring more to the performance of the tie-in both on consoles and, above all, on PC.

In this case, however, the matter is different and it is necessary for the development team to act quickly, providing a fix that can eliminate the bug and prevent users from getting stuck in that part of the scenario.

Fortunately, these serious drawbacks do not undermine the general quality of a title that has been received with excellent marks by the international press. To find out more, check out our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.