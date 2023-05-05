Modder PureDark created a mod for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which introduces the DLSS 3 supportwhich greatly improves performance with NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics cards.

The gain in terms of frame rate it is clearly visible both in the video published by the modder himself, where it goes from 45 to 90 average fps, and in the one made by the youtuber RX 580, where it manages to reach 120 fps stably with an RTX 4070 with 1440p resolution, maximum settings and ray tracking disabled.

Is all that glitters now? Unfortunately not and in fact there are some cons to take into consideration. The first is that to use DLSS 3 with this Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod, you must also activate FSR2 and turn off HDRdegrading the image quality.

In any case, PureDark claims to be already working on a solution to solve these problems and even completely replace the FSR 2 with the DLSS 2, therefore with advantages also for those who do not own an RTX 40 series card.

The other sore point is that at the moment the mod is basically a payment, like the one for Elden Ring. In fact, it is only available to subscribers to Pure Dark Patreon (5 euros per month + VAT), however in the future it should become free for everyone once it is out of beta.