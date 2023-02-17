Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not only see us engaged in spectacular fights and platform sections, but also in the resolution of environmental puzzles like those shown in this new one video Of gameplay published by IGN.

After the video dedicated to the enemies present in the game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor therefore continues to reveal some of its cards awaiting the launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: as we know, Cal Kestis’ next adventure will be available from April 28th.

The sequences highlight the functioning of the brain teaser designed for the occasion by Respawn Entertainment, involving the use of Force in order to move specific objects and place them in the right way so that they allow the activation of some devices.

In this case Cal draws a spherical battery to himself and launches it towards different mechanisms, each time activating elevators that take him to the highest part of the scenario, but paying attention to the lasers that could injure him.

You read our special with the five important details of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in nine minutes of gameplay, right?