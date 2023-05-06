All games include bugs, but some are more serious than others. In the case of Star Wars Jedi: Survivorthere is a bug that could completely block the gameif certain conditions are met. Luckily they are quite specific, so for many it won’t be a problem. In short, you have to die and at the same time defeat a specific boss in the later stages of the game: in this case, you reappear in the combat arena with the enemy invulnerable and without the possibility of leaving the area or advancing.

Even reloading the game, unfortunately, the bug does not disappear. Let’s assume that if you run into this problem, you can recover an old save via the cloud, as long as you have access to it and haven’t already overwritten it. In any case, as mentioned, the authors of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are correct of the problem and they are already working on fixing it.

As indicated, already atstart of next week we should get a fix for this Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bug. In the meantime, whoever accidentally activated it will have to wait.

In this news we have avoided giving more precise details to avoid spoilers, but if you want to find out in more detail which enemy can activate the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bug, you can go to official page at this address.

Finally, we leave you with the video comparison between the launch PC version and the May 1st patch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.