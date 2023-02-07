Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the protagonist of a video Of gameplay of the duration of 9 minutespublished by IGN, which illustrates some of the mechanics that we will find in the campaign of the awaited tie-in developed by Respawn Entertainment.

Postponed to April 28 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will once again put us in the shoes of the young Jedi Cal Kestisengaged together with his fellow rebels in a new mission to save the galaxy from a terrible threat.

In the movie we find the platform phases that we learned about in the first chapter of the series, as well as the challenging fights in which the protagonist uses the lightsaber (double, in this case) and the Force to get rid of increasingly tough and dangerous opponents.

The sequences published by IGN give an idea of ​​the adventurous atmospheres of Survivor, the discovery of new and fascinating places to explore but also and above all the pitfalls from which we will have to beware, taking the clashes to the next level in terms of challenge and depth.

Have you read our special with everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor after the TGA?