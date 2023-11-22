The Black Friday 2023 is far from over and Amazon Italia’s promotions continue. Fans of video games, computers, smartphones and more can find many interesting offers, with discounts that often bring the products to the lowest price ever. We therefore want to advise you Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The reported discount is 12% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the product it is €79.99. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an action game in which we take on the role of Cal Kestis, already the protagonist of the first chapter of the Star Wars Jedi saga. Cal has now matured and is no longer a simple padawan, but a true Jedi Knight. In this game we will have new fighting styles, including one supported by a blaster, and many planets to explore with a new canonical storyline in the world of Star Wars.