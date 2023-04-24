With a tweet on Twitter, EA and Respawn have unveiled dates and times officers for the preload and unlock of the digital versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The preload will start on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at 06:00 Italian on Thursday 26 April 2023. On PC, via Steam and EA App, however it will start a little earlier: at 17:00 tomorrow, Wednesday 25 April.

Regarding date and time of unlocking digital versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it will be possible to start playing from 06:00 Italian on April 28, 2023, regardless of the reference platform.

Also included in the tweet are the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which we reported on our pages a few weeks ago and which reveal the game will have mammoth dimensionssince at least 155 GB of free space is required on the SSD.

Furthermore, as previously reported on our pages, tomorrow the embargo on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reviews expires and of course you can also read that of Multiplayer.it.