After how well it went Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order it was to be imagined that it would have its sequel, and that is something that is confirmed. Now the reporter Jeff Grubbhost of Grubbsnaxrevealed his name.

This came out on the show transmitted the 12th of May. Specifically, in the end and all based on a ‘guessing game’ on the part of Grubb. A lucky spectator managed to deduce the name that this adventure will have.

It is nothing less than Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, title that is well attached to what happened at the end of the original game. What follows are spoilersso if you haven’t played it better don’t read on.

Otherwise, go ahead. The story follows Cal Kestisone of the Jedi survivors of the great purge. After hiding for five years, she reappears and participates in a journey to confront Darth Vader at the end. It seemed that was the end of him.

Source: EA.

Luckily he didn’t and he lived to fight another day. So it’s the perfect setting for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Kestis now he is someone much more sought after and must take care of everyone in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Electronic Arts previously confirmed the existence of this continuation and that happened last January. That was when he announced that Respawn Entertainment would direct not just one but three games based on starwars and generated great expectation.

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is aptly named

survivor is a term that applies very well to the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Ordersince that is Cal Kestis. He had to learn to live alone and overcome all obstacles while being hunted.

The other two games he works on Respawn are unknown, but from what was revealed before, one of them belongs to the strategy genre and the other is a FPS either First Person Shooter. But the theme and history of both are not known until now.

Source: EA.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the result of the excellent sales of Fallen Orderwhich exceed 10 million copies worldwide. EA I was not going to miss the opportunity that this success represents.

Let’s see if by chance there is a confirmation about the name of this game in some event of the company or the console manufacturers. There are many ideas that can be exploited with a title based on a Jedi fugitive in the galaxy. His departure will be in 2023.

