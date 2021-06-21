Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been available for a few days also in versions PS5 is Xbox Series X | S, protagonists of the inevitable technical analysis carried out by Digital Foundry.

The next-gen update of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released on June 11, inevitably ended up in the midst of the chaos of E3 2021 and it was not easy to dedicate space to it.

Two le graphics modes available, both on Sony and Microsoft consoles: one based on resolution, at real 4K and 30 fps; the other focused on performance, with dynamic 1440p and 60 fps. Performance is very similar on both platforms.

The update obviously improves the situation also on Xbox Series S, albeit in that case with a single mode at 1080p and 60 frames per second.