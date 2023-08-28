Beyond Dreams, formerly known as AD Massicuro, has shared a new video of its most recent graphics modthis time dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Respawn Entertainment’s game, obviously in the PC version, has been boosted to reach 8K and improve various technical elements.
In the video above in 8K and 60 FPS, Massihancer worked with their Graphics Preset via Reshade with the aim of improve lighting global and reflections via raytracing. Furthermore, the final result is also more cinematic thanks to the Color Granding and the inserted Camera mod.
To give it an extra edge, Massihancer added depth of field and more lightsaber light effects, precisely using Filmic Bloom and Depth of Field. The end result is a visually stunning game in 8K and a fixed 60 FPS.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at full power
Massihancer is able to run the game at this resolution, frame rate and details due to the following components:
- Motherboard: Asus Prime Z790
- CPU: Intel 13700K
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 4090 ASUS TUF
- SSD: Samsung 870 evo 1TB
- HDD: WD 1TB
- AIO WC: Artic freezer 280
- Power Supply: EVGA Supernova G3 850 Watts
We remember that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the first installment in the series from Respawn Entertainment, which has already gained a sequel called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In both cases we are talking about third-person action games in which we play Cal Kestis, a padwan who survived Order 66 who, after years of hiding, finds himself hunted down by the Inquisitors of the Empire and sets off on a journey that will transform him into a real Jedi.
tell us, what do you think of the Massihancer mod?
