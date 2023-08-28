Beyond Dreams, formerly known as AD Massicuro, has shared a new video of its most recent graphics modthis time dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Respawn Entertainment’s game, obviously in the PC version, has been boosted to reach 8K and improve various technical elements.

In the video above in 8K and 60 FPS, Massihancer worked with their Graphics Preset via Reshade with the aim of improve lighting global and reflections via raytracing. Furthermore, the final result is also more cinematic thanks to the Color Granding and the inserted Camera mod.

To give it an extra edge, Massihancer added depth of field and more lightsaber light effects, precisely using Filmic Bloom and Depth of Field. The end result is a visually stunning game in 8K and a fixed 60 FPS.