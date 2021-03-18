Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has already received a next-gen optimization patch to improve how the game runs on new hardware, but it seems a native next-gen version could also be on the way – according to the German ratings website, at least .

As spotted by Gematsu, the German USK games rating board has now listed a PlayStation 5 and “Xbox” version of Fallen Order. These are new listings that appeared on 2nd March, and can be seen here alongside older listings for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 / Xbox Series X / Series S – Next-Gen Patch Tested!

Fallen Order initially got a surprise next-gen patch back in January, which essentially tweaked last-gen code to improve performance on Xbox Series X / S and PS5. The patch mainly focused on improving frame-rates, along with post-processing quality and increased resolutions. Digital Foundry tested the patch and found that it was certainly an improvement, with the game running at a fairly steady 60FPS on both systems, but some problems remained with hitching and stuttering. Hopefully some of these problems can be ironed out in future.