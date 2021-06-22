Digital Foundry he analyzed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with next-gen patch on PS5 is Xbox Series X / S and, as it turns out, the title now boasts higher resolution textures, improved load times, smoother frame rates and better image quality.

In fact, there’s a sense that the improvements aren’t exactly game-changing, but they’re certainly useful, especially on PlayStation 5, where the previous patch didn’t have the ability to tap into a 30fps quality mode. Previously there was only a 60fps and 1200p performance mode on the PS5. Meanwhile on the Xbox side, the situation has been better. Even before this latest patch, Series X offered a performance mode for 60fps gameplay with a dynamic range from 1080p to 1440p, along with a quality mode at 1512p and 4K.

The two modes and the resolution limits for each remain on Series X after the patch. In fact, the pixel count shows that each mode achieves a native 1440p in performance mode and a native 4K by default at 30fps. The Series S version only has a 60fps mode in the new upgrade, so curiously there is no high resolution 30fps option. However, at 60 fps the Series S consistently maintains a resolution of around 1080p. But it’s PS5 that reap the most benefits with the 4K / 30fps dynamic (quality) mode and that performance with a 1440p / 60fps dynamic experience.

Load times are vastly improved when switching from a backwards compatible app to a native app – uploads take 16 seconds on PS5 versus 32 on PS4, a whopping 50% savings. The uploads are pretty much the same on Series X. In terms of visual updates, the improvement is rather “subtle” in general for textures and shadows. However, the visual sector remains practically the same seen on previous consoles.

Overall there are improvements in asset and shadow quality, loading times are better, and PS5 gets a 30fps quality mode it didn’t previously have. However, according to DF, the game still doesn’t have the level of polish it deserves.

Source: Digital Foundry.