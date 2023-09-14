Stig Asmussen, the director behind the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is leaving Respawn Entertainment and EA to “pursue other adventures.”

Asmussen, whose career in the games industry spans close to 25 years, worked on all three original God of War titles at Santa Monica Studio prior to his move to Respawn – serving as lead environment artist, then art director, and, finally, creative director on God of War 3.

He joined Respawn Entertainment as a game director in 2014, and his first released project at the studio was 2019’s well-received Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A follow-up, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, also helmed by Asmussen, released earlier this year, proving to be a commercial hit.



News of Asmussen’s departure was broken by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreierand confirmed by EA in a statement provided to the publication.

“After careful thought and consideration,” an EA spokespersons said, “Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck.” The company added that, “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

EA recently announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – which launched for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC in April – would be making the jump to the previous-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at some point in the future.