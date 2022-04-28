According to the latest tip from Jeff Grubb, VentureBeat reporter and well-known deep throat, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be published on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PCbut not on old-gen consoles. If the information were confirmed, it would be one of the first titles published by EA not to arrive on PS4 and Xbox One.

The indiscretion was shared during the latest podcast published on Grubb’s YouTube channel, where he reiterated again that in his opinion the game will be officially announced during the Star Wars Celebration which will take place between 26 and 29 May, a hypothesis also supported. by Tom Henderson, another rather well-known insider. Also according to Grubb, Dragon Age 4 will also skip the old-gen consoles, with EA therefore seeming willing to focus more on the current generation consoles.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

This could make many players turn up their noses, given the difficulties in purchasing PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The possible release period of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 should be set between the end of 2022 and the first months of 2023, according to Jason Schreier’s sources.

In any case, for the moment we are only talking about indiscretions without official confirmation and therefore we just have to wait for any news from EA and Respawn.