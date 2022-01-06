Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 it will come announced beforeE3 2022, probably in May: the well-known journalist Jeff Grubb said it during his latest podcast, adding some further details.

Last August EA said it wanted to invest in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order franchise, and considering that the first episode of the series had over twenty million players, a sequel it is practically certain; but when will it arrive?

Grubb says the reveal could happen around the month of May, and fans of Star Wars they know what it means: May 4th falls Star Wars Day and therefore there could not be a better time to announce the game with a teaser.

After that there will be room for E3 2022, or rather a EA Play 2022, to show the public a full trailer and maybe communicate a date for exit. Will the new chapter make it to the stores by the end of the year?

According to Jeff Grubb this possibility exists, as well as a possible slip to the 2023, a period that also seems more plausible to us for a production that will be presented for the first time between May and June. We’ll see.

In the meantime, if you want to refresh your memory, here is the review of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.