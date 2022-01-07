According to insider Bespin Bullettin, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will be presented to May 2022, on the occasion of the Star Wars Day. Bespin Bullettin is usually well into Star Wars stuff and was the first to talk about the development of the Respawn title sequel as early as 2020, as well as providing rumors about Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars: Battlefront II, which later proved to be accurate. .

According to what he wrote, the development of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 began practically immediately after the launch of the first chapter. According to reports, the development team still has some problems related to the pandemic, but the goal is to present the game during Star Wars Day and then launch it in the fall of 2022. Interestingly, according to to his information, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 may not use the name “Fallen Order”, despite being the story linked to that of the first episode.

In fact, it is a confirmation of another indiscretion, reported by Jeff Grubb, who spoke of presentation before E3 2022.

Speaking of the narrative side, Bespin reported that in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 characters already seen in the first chapter will return, some in more important roles than in the past, and there will also be known characters from the Star Wars saga, not seen. in the first.

Of course this is unofficial information, so take it as such. For confirmation, we must wait for Electronic Arts to officially present the game, which still exists only in the realm of rumors.