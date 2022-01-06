Since 2020 rumors began that EA Y Respawn they were already working on a sequel for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but since then we have not had any information about it. It seems that that could change shortly as a trusted insider suggests that this title would be revealed prior to E3 of this year.

According Jeff Grub, journalist from Gamesbeat and recognized insider of the industry, the sequel to this game will be announced around May of this year and there is even the possibility that its launch will also be in 2022, but Grubb believes it could be delayed until 2023.

Of May 26-29 the annual celebration of Star Wars, so surely that’s where we will see the reveal of Fallen Order 2, but do not expect it to receive this name. In fact, other rumors indicated that this game was going to be shown during The Game Awards 2021, something that evidently did not happen. We’ll see if the rumors turned out to be true this time.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I did think that we would have news about this game before the end of 2021. I have no doubt that Respawn will deliver another fantastic game, and we can only wait for its eventual reveal. Fingers crossed that it will be in May of this year.

Via: Giantbomb