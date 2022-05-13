Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2or rather Jedi Survivor, as the game seems to be called, has a period of exit revealed by the reporter Jeff Grubb: According to reports, the game will arrive in February or March 2023.

Probably the protagonist of an official reveal during the Star Wars Celebration, therefore between 26 and 29 May, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will therefore not make it to debut this year, as already rumored, but at least the wait will not it will be very long.

The discussion arose following the now ferocious controversy on the Xbox 2022 line-up, which crowd the social networks from the news of the postponement of Starfield and Redfall: many users have taken it really badly and try to understand how the calendar will be managed by Microsoft .

Star Wars Jedi Survivor however, it will not be the project that will raise the situation, given that it will arrive at the beginning of 2023 and is in any case a multi-platform production, also coming out on PlayStation.

At this point all that remains is to wait for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, in the hope that surprises will be announced in the short term.