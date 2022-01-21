The official reveal from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will take place on May 4th, that is in the context of Star Wars Day: the well-known leaker Tom Henderson also supports it, who wrote a post about it.

A few days ago Jeff Grubb said that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will be announced before E3 2022, after which an insider spoke of a presentation in May 2022, during Star Wars Day. All the rumors seem to be aligned.

“Things have begun to move for the reveal of the next episode of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order developed by Respawn Entertainment,” Henderson wrote. “Following the announcement of the release date of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a presentation on May 4th is now incredibly likely.”

That’s not all: Henderson added a really interesting note at the end of his tweet, writing that theexit scheduled for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is in the fourth quarter of 2022, ergo we won’t have to wait until next year to play it.

A detail, the latter, which will certainly make the many fans of Cal Kestis, the young Padawan protagonist of the series who joins the rebel forces to oppose the Empire and preserve what remains of the Jedi Order.