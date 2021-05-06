While we wait for the Official Star Wars announcements that seem to be looming, the idea of ​​a Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 is undoubtedly one of the most interesting. Since December 2019 it has been rumored that Respawn would be working on this game. However, this time it seems that the speculations, leaks and rumors point to something more specific, although it is not entirely good news, since the release date of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 would be quite far away.

According to reports, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is in development at Respawn Entertainment, but it wouldn’t be released anytime soon. According to a new report, EA has several Star Wars games in development, including Star Wars Jed: Fallen Order 2, or whatever the sequel to the 2019 hit game is called. And it would be released in the 2023 holiday season.

Today a new free game arrives on the Epic Games Store

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 launch window

The obvious question is whether we can trust this information. The obvious answer is that like all rumors, it seems like it’s like betting on a lottery. With this one in particular there are a few reasons not to totally discredit it. As for the report itself, it comes from Gamereactor and it’s part of a much more comprehensive report on a variety of unannounced games and unpublished. In other words, he’s not a random user from Reddit or from the depths of 4chan. Despite this, it still needs to be taken with care.

FIFA 21 and two other games now available on Xbox Game Pass

Until now, neither EA nor Respawn have commented on whether this information from Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 is real or not. And the surest thing we can hope for is that this does not change. But if you do, we will make sure we have all the information on this.