Nibel is a well-known insider within the gaming industry, and often through his Twitter account he provides some information on what could happen in the coming months. The latest of his tweets is about none other than Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2, a title that according to his twitter could be revealed this year, before E3 2022.

On his profile, more precisely, he stated that the new title dedicated to the most stellar saga ever should be revealed probably around the month of May.

Not only that, by answering one of the comments, to the question about one possible release date, the insider replied that his source said the title could be launched around the end of the year, but that it could slip – and given the times we wouldn’t be surprised – even at 2023.

As always we would like to clarify that not it is an official source, and therefore for precise and concrete information – perhaps accompanied by a nice trailer – we must wait for an announcement or a simple declaration from Electronic Arts. Take this information only as rumor And rumors.

via Grubb: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 likely to be revealed before this year’s E3 (possibly around May) “Expect to hear about the game in a significant way before E3”https://t.co/5du1kMvv7D pic.twitter.com/8UUEuGsirm – Nibel (@Nibellion) January 6, 2022

The reason why the following of Jedi Fallen Order is so awaited is right in the first chapter (here you can read our review about it), since a title dedicated to Star Wars that resulting excellent from many points of view, and above all able to satisfy both critics and users.

In the meantime, although there will be a long wait, another title dedicated to Star Wars is in development at home Quantic Dream, an open world title with choices and consequences that will make us live in the sci-fi world of George Lucas in a practically unprecedented way: Star Wars Eclipse, another title to keep an eye on if you are a fan of this cult series.