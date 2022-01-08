There is good news for fans of Star Wars, or at least reassurances from a reliable source: the insider Bespin Bulletin has something to say about the release of the sequel to Jedi Fallen Order, but also on Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

Most famous for teasing details on Star Wars Squadrons and Battlefront II, Bespin Bulletin wrote on his website that “Jedi Fallen Order 2” is slated for release.last quarter of 2022, while its announcement is expected to arrive on May 4th, it is Star Wars Day: this last information coincides with what reported by Jeff Grubb, who saw very plausible the announcement of the sequel to the highly appreciated title of Respawn before the next E3. In any case, the date of the announcement could always change, having not been fixed.

According to the insider, later it should not even be called “Fallen Order”, but will have another subtitle. Characters already seen in Fallen Order will appear, but also other characters from the Star Wars universe who did not appear in the first chapter.

After the Fallen Order sequel it will be the turn of KOTOR Remake, hopefully expected for 2023. Also LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga it is reported by the insider as coming out for this year, precisely between April and May, but in this regard we are reminded that the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to be felt and that none of the dates appeared in the report by Bespin Bulletin is one hundred percent certain. However, he too confirms that IT’S AT he’s also working on another Star Wars game, but he hasn’t been told anything about it.

Source: Bespin Bulletin