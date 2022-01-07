In the last few hours, an insider leak from the franchise has emerged Star Wars, let’s talk about Bespin Bullettin, which has anticipated the launch periods for two distinct and separate titles, is valid Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 And Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) Remake.

Bespin Bullettin was also famous thanks to the apt predictions, which concerned games always connected to the Star Wars saga, such as Star Wars: Squadrons, And BattleFront 2, and consequently and deemed as pretty reliable.

However, as we tell you you usually take such information with pliers until official confirmation or denial by the developers, because as also said by the insider himself, these forecasts are not written in the rock and could change unpredictably.

Let’s start from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, a game that actually it hasn’t even been announced yet officially by EA, but which the source would confirm after the first leak revealed yesterday by Jeff Grubb. In fact, the product would have been in development for a long time, even shortly after the release of the first chapter in 2019 and despite the problems due to the pandemic, the title should be officially announced in May and even come out for the autumn of 2022.

It also seems that the official name of the game will be different from the one initially expected and the wording Fallen Order 2 may not be present, although there is talk of a sequel in the same narrative universe of the first game, with lots of secondary characters that seem to be deepened more.

As for instead Knights of the Old Republic Remake (KOTOR), very little is known after the announcement of the teaser at the PlayStation Showcase, but the insider speculates that it is possible that it will be launched after the release of the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 in an unspecified period that was approximated to 2023. However, it is certain that such news will make many of Star Wars fans happy even if there will still be some time to wait.