It has been known for some time that EA and Respawn Entertainment are working on a new installment of the series Star Wars Jedi. Now they have just released some news about this next installment. It was confirmed that it will be the closing of the trilogy and the story of Cal Kestis.

This was during a presentation with investors, where the president of entertainment and technology, Laura Miele said the following: ‘More than 40 million Star Wars fans connected with Cal Kestis and his journey to become a powerful Jedi. Respawn is hard at work bringing the final chapter of this exciting story to players..’

The executive obviously didn’t give any further details about when we could expect this sequel or what we can expect from its narrative. However, it is great news to know that they are going full steam ahead with the sequel. Although taking into account development times, we will probably see it near the end of this console generation.

Source: EA

The director of the past two installments of Star Wars Jedi He revealed years ago in an interview that They always planned Cal’s story as a trilogy. Even though he’s no longer at EA, he probably left everything ready for a worthy ending to this story. What would you like to see in the next installment?

Where can I play the previous parts of Star Wars Jedi?

To prepare yourself before the end of this trilogy you will surely want to play the previous ones. The first in the story is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It begins the story of Cal Kestis and is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. On current-gen consoles it received an update that makes it look better than it did when it was originally released.

The second part, Survivor, was released in 2023 exclusively for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, EA and Respawn They just released a version for PS4 and Xbox One on September 17. So you have plenty of options to enjoy the full story of Cal Kestis before he closes. Will you give it a chance?

