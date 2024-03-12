Stig Asmussen, the director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has revealed his new studio Giant Skull following his departure from Respawn Entertainment and EA last year.

At the time, EA said Asmussen had decided to leave to “pursue other adventures,” and that Respawn's veteran leadership would step up to continue working on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in his absence.

We now know Asmussen has founded Giant Skull, a new triple-A studio, which in a press release stated was “dedicated to building gameplay-driven, story immersed action-adventure games set in captivating worlds.”



Asmussen said the studio's goal is “to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come,” built by a team “renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal.”

Asmussen is joined by Jon Carr (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor technical director) and Anthony Scott (former director of operations at Rocksteady Studios) in executive roles. Other leadership roles are filled by developers who've previously worked on Fortnite, God of War, Valorant, and League of Legends.

Giant Skull also revealed in its press release it has a triple-A single-player action-adventure game, made in Unreal Engine 5, in development. “We're creating something special,” Scott said in a statement accompanying the press release, “and have been fortunate enough to assimilate an incredible initial team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining, third-person action- adventures.”

The studio's official website has more information about Giant Skull, although it's presented as a command line interface. There are apparently over 120 commands to discover.