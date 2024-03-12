Although large companies are in a crisis, laying off hundreds of workers and canceling multiple projects, this does not mean that the medium has stopped growing. Last year, Stig Asmussen, the director of the two installments of Star Wars Jedi, left EA with the aim of creating his own studio. After several months of hard work, Today the existence of its new team has been confirmed, as well as its first project already in development.

In a statement, Stig Asmussen revealed Giant Skull, a team described as a “new AAA game studio dedicated to creating action-adventure games focused on story and gameplay, set in captivating worlds.” Although the company is based in Los Angeles, It has workers all over the world thanks to working from home.

Along with Asmussen, Giant Skull has developers, designers, programmers and animators who have participated in quite important projects. Here we find Jon Carr, CTO, who worked as technical director at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor; Patrick Murphy, art director, who was art director on Fortnite, Valorant and League of Legends; Lauren McLemore, lead producer, who had this same role in the Epic Games battle royale.

Also joins Jeff Magers, design director, who worked on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Brian Campbell, animation director, who had this same role at Epic Games; and Anthony Scott, director of operations and finance, who has more than 16 years of experience leading teams such as Rocksteady Studios. This is what Asmussen commented on the matter:

“Giant Skull studio culture is based on creativity and curiosity. “We’ve assembled a talented team renowned for their immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exciting gameplay, and our goal is to create a rich universe that players will want to get lost in for years.”

For his part, Anthony Scoot, COO and CFO of the studio, shared the following message:

“Our values ​​for the studio translate into how we create our games and our relationship with players: autonomy, drive, curiosity and respect. We want players to join us every step of this incredible journey, as we pave the way for our next game. “We are creating something special and have been fortunate to assemble an incredible initial team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining third-person action adventures.”

Regarding the first project of the study, Asmussen has confirmed that They are already working on a AAA action game focused on a single player. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about this project, and it is unknown when it will be available. However, considering the team involved, we likely have an experience on our hands. On related topics, you can learn more about EA's layoffs here. Similarly, Star Wars Jedi 3 It is already in development.

Editor's Note:

It will be interesting to see how this study progresses. Considering the crisis the industry is in, an independent studio developing a AAA title may sound like something complicated, but this team has the potential to deliver something spectacular, let's just hope we don't have to wait long to see this game in our hands.

