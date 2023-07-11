













The information comes from Tech4Gamers. They became aware of a job opening from Respawn Entertainment. In this same they indicate that they are looking for a VFX artist to work on the series Star Wars Jedi. This may be a hint that work on the sequel is already beginning.

Of course, although it is on the way, it is still too early to know when it will arrive. With the huge times and budgets of video games these days, it may be a few years away. Especially considering that Survivor just came out this year.

Source: E.A.

It also looks like Respawn has another title from Star Wars on the way, though it won’t be part of the Jedi saga. Since they published that they are looking for a combat director for another title, although that vacancy only indicates that it will be from the galactic saga. Will you plan to further expand your experiences with the saga?

