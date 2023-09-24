We must state that we are not too surprised by the idea that Respawn Entertainment is already considering the third chapter and we must point out that Monaghan is not a developer , so he may have used the words lightly. For example, it is possible that the team is testing some potential ideas for a sequel, in preparation for the moment in which EA will give the real green light for the development of “Star Wars Jedi 3”.

Star Wars Jedi is a successful saga, which began in 2019 with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and continued in 2023 with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, it is successful enough for a third chapter ? According to the actor who plays the protagonist Cal Kestis, Cameron Monaghan, Yes . During a panel at Ocala Comic Con 2023, the actor explained that the third chapter is in development, but he didn’t say anything else.

Star Wars Jedi, when could a new game arrive?

Star Wars Jedi, fans are hungry for a third chapter

Also assuming the next Star Wars Jedi is already in development and that it is the priority of the team, it is credible that it will take at least four years before Respawn Entertainment is able to distribute this new adventure on the market.

In fact, four years passed between the first and second chapter and there is no reason to think that the team will take much less time for a third Star Wars Jedi. As for platforms, we can therefore assume that it will be a game for PC, PS5 and end-of-generation Xbox Series The current impression is that 2028 is the favored year for the next generation of consoles, so it’s possible that Star Wars Jedi won’t be a PS6 and upcoming Xbox gamenot at launch at least.

We also remember that before then Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One.