Actor and voice artist Cameron Monaghan has confirmed that a third Star Wars: Jedi game is on the way.

Talking at last week’s Ocala Comic Con, Monaghan – who portrays lead character Cal Kestis – revealed to the audience that he was “working on a third” Jedi Fallen Order game.

“We’re in the process of [making a third game] right now,” Monaghan said during a panel (thanks, VGC).

“That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and do something really cool.”

The news comes within days of us learning that Stig Asmussen, the director behind the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor games, was leaving Respawn Entertainment and EA to “pursue other adventures.”

“After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck,” an EA spokesperson said.

“Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

EA recently announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – which launched for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC in April – would be making the jump to the previous-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at some point in the future.