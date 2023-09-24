Star Wars: Jedi Survivor it was one of the most pleasant surprises among the releases of the first months of 2023, as we illustrated in our review. According to what Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind Cal Kestis, said, EA would be investing heavily in the franchise, given the results.

In a recent interview, which we report at the beginning of the article, Monaghan mentioned the fact that Electronic Arts is already working on the third chapter of the Cal Kestis saga: exactly, it’s coming Star Wars Jedi 3.

No other words have been said regarding this unexpected sequel, nor has EA official statements following this little “leak”. Obviously, given that the second chapter was released at the beginning of 2023, there will be a bit of a wait for the new title.

If we refer to the time period between the first (2019) and the second chapter (2023) of the series, we can realistically hypothesize that the third chapter of Star Wars Jedi could be available in 2027.

This statement only confirmed that something is cooking regarding EA’s Star Wars Jedi series: only a few weeks ago a job announcement was published that hinted at “work in progress”.