Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released a few months ago, attracting the attention of the entire gaming sector thanks to the great expansion capacity of the concept born with the first chapter of the series.

A project, net of the technical problems that affected the very first phase of the launch, which has received such positive opinions that, according to Tech4Gamers, EA would already be thinking about his sequel.

On the EA official site some have emerged job announcements for inclusion in the Star Wars Jedi team: among the required figures we have a combat designer, a VFX artist and a Principal Game Writer who takes care of “Making a third-person action and adventure game”.

EA has decided to focus even more on this series after the second chapter, in just 3 months, managed to sell “several million copies” and far exceeded the expectations created based on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

We remind you that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available on next generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X / S) and PC with Windows. If you haven’t had a chance to try this yet adventure for true Star Wars fanswe advise you to read our review of the title.