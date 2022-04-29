Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 it should simply be called Star Wars Jedi and the launch is not expected to arrive before 2023. This, in essence, as stated by Jeff Grubb, journalist of the VentureBeat portal. And there would be more: the new Electronic Arts product would be destined only for next-gen consoles.

These are the words of the reporter:

This title will only be available for next-gen consoles and for PC, of ​​course. One of the reasons why this choice was made is because this video game will not be released until 2023. You can be sure. In that year, in fact, it will be easier to “ignore” the tens of millions of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as users will have time to buy a new Xbox Series X / S or, with more luck, a PlayStation 5.

In short, the strategies of Electronic Arts would be extremely clear. The intention is to do something new, in the true sense of the term, without being bound by old hardware such as those of the oldgen consoles.. A choice that probably will not make happy more than a fan of the saga created by George Lucas but which, in 2023, could prove necessary.

In any case, do not worry: As this is not official information coming directly from the software house, it must be taken with a grain of salt. It would therefore be advisable to wait for certain news before launching into a more or less justified desperation.

The launch of Star Wars Jedi, as mentioned, is not expected to arrive before 2023. This title was announced in January of this year and is the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (find our review here), a work well-received by both critics and the public.

Since the latter, released in 2019, it will be necessary to wait a year longer than expected, if Jeff Grubb’s words turn out to be correct. We just have to wait for official information both about the release date and about the possible name change.