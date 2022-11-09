Director JD Dillard (Devotion, Sleight) has announced the cancellation of his Star Wars movie, which he was working on with Matt Owens, the writer of Luke Cage. The film was first talked about in 2020, but not much was known about it. Evidently he is another victim of Lucasfilm’s decision to slow down the release of new Star Wars movies and series, after the obviously counterproductive bulimia of recent years.

A photo by JD Dillard

Dillard did not talk about what he wanted to do in the film and where he was in the process, but only confirmed the cancellation, saying that being able to bring a Star Wars movie to the cinema is a really difficult undertaking. I mean, he tried hard on him, but something went wrong.

However, he still intends to make a science fiction film set in space, but it will be an original idea, which we do not know when and if it will materialize.

Dillard was introduced to the Star Wars series by the PC video game Star Wars: TIE Fighter, which changed his life forever. It was actually a great game.

After all, his father was an aviator and had made him play with many flight simulators. When he got his hands on TIE Fighter I play it for months, along with his father. He found it splendid, to which the parent explained that it was based on a movie series. The information prompted him to watch “Star Wars” for the first time.