It seems that Ahmed Bestactor known for having covered the role of the chatterbox Jar Jar Binksleaked some of his recent motion capture work at Activisionwhich suggests the character's return in a video game of the company.
The message it's very vague but the hashtags used are quite explicit: “Just when I thought I was out of it, they pulled me in again”, reads the post on Instagram, with attachments “#mocap #starwars #jarjarbinks #activision #jedi #sithlord # kelleranbeq”.
It would therefore appear that Best took part in some sessions motion capture for an Activision title based on Star Wars, which opens up several interesting hypotheses.
A skin for Call of Duty?
It is unlikely that this is actually a video game about Star Wars, because there has been no previous information on agreements made by Activision with Disney and something like this would certainly have made noise, so this hypothesis seems decidedly unrealistic.
It is very likely, however, that it is the insertion of Star Wars characters into an already established game, and in this case the possibilities obviously focus on call of Dutygiven the frequent collaborations and cross-overs hosted by the game.
It is therefore possible that Jar Jar Binks could arrive as a skin in Call of Duty: Warzone or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, perhaps in the company of other characters from the series, which would represent a particularly rich partnership for the Activision franchise.
#Star #Wars #Jar #Jar #Binks #returning #Activision #game #actor #reveals
Leave a Reply