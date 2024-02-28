It seems that Ahmed Bestactor known for having covered the role of the chatterbox Jar Jar Binksleaked some of his recent motion capture work at Activisionwhich suggests the character's return in a video game of the company.

The message it's very vague but the hashtags used are quite explicit: “Just when I thought I was out of it, they pulled me in again”, reads the post on Instagram, with attachments “#mocap #starwars #jarjarbinks #activision #jedi #sithlord # kelleranbeq”.

It would therefore appear that Best took part in some sessions motion capture for an Activision title based on Star Wars, which opens up several interesting hypotheses.