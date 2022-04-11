The presentation video of the new installment of the Square Enix saga hides the confirmation of a world.

The announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4 has been the big news of the last few hours and, as usual in the franchise, the large community of fans that the series has Square Enix He is already unraveling the details that his presentation trailer has left. What will this new story tell us? How many new worlds will we see?

In relation to this, the clue that the video leaves us is striking if we look closely at the images of the first minute. Some specific plans refer to Star Wars, Or, at least, it seems. The foot of an AT-ST is seen in the upper right corner, which would confirm the existence of a world from the Disney saga in the game.

Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer screenshot

Endor’s moon could be a new worldAs if the foot of the bipedal machine were not enough, the setting in which it appears has large trees and a color palette that leaves no doubt: it is the forest moon of endor, one of the star scenarios of Episode VI of the film saga. In that place of Return of the Jedi we meet the Ewok and a battle against the Empire is fought.

An AT-ST in Star Wars Episode 6

As a result of this detail, the community has already begun to speculate about the Star Wars characters that could participate in the adventure. Since the world is set in the first trilogy, we could see Luke and Leia but also have villains of the stature of Darth Vader or The Emperor.

Until we find out what this Kingdom Hearts 4 will bring us, we encourage you to take a look at our special article to understand the starting point of the story of the new installment, with a series of keys compiled by Adrián Suárez.

