GfK, combining their data with those of Gallup and Chart-Track, has shared a list of UK’s best selling Star Wars games, one of the biggest markets in Europe, to celebrate the arrival of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. First of all, the most successful Star Wars games are indicated, in order:

Star Wars: Battlefront – PS4/Xbox One/PC – 2015 LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – PS3/360/Wii/DS/PC – 2007 LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy – PS2/Xbox/360/GC/DS/GBA/PSP/PC – 2006 Star Wars: Battlefront II – PS2/Xbox/PSP/PC – 2005 LEGO Star Wars – PS2/Xbox/GC/GBA/PC – 2005 Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith – PS2/Xbox/DS/GBA – 2005 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – PS2/PS3/360/Wii/DS/PSP – 2008 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – PS4/Xbox One – 2019 Star Wars: Battlefront II – PS4/Xbox One/PC – 2017 LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars – PS3/360/Wii/DS/3DS/PSP/PC – 2011

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga it’s not in the Top 10 best-selling games, but it’s actually the 4th best-launching Star Wars game ever, behind Star Wars: Battlefront, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and Star Wars: Battlefront II . LEGO games tend to sell in the long run, the source points out, so over the next few years it’s likely that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will make it into the Top 10 above.

More generally, Star Wars is the sixth most successful videogame saga in the UK, calculating from 1995 to present (physical games only). To give you a point of reference, this places the Disney saga above Pokémon, The Sims, Assassin’s Creed and Need For Speed. The first five positions are instead occupied by FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario, GTA and LEGO.

In all of this, however, a number of factors must be considered. The newer games have had less time to sell, but they’re mostly not timed digital data, so it’s believable that works like Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order are actually in higher positions. The usefulness of this ranking is also to see which of the older games have been more successful.

Speaking of the near future, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is almost here and EA asks not to give spoilers to those who got it in advance.