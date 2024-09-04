There Star Wars Experience is the new initiative proposed by the National Cinema Museum of Turin in view of the great exhibition “MOVIE ICONS: Objects from Hollywood Sets”The characters from the famous George Lucas series are ready to parade through the streets of Turin in a great Imperial March that will involve the groups 501st Italica Garrison and Rebel Legion Italian Base.

The path of the rebels and the empire will begin at 11am Sunday 15th September from the Mole Antonelliana to Piazza Castello: at the end of the march, members of the two groups will be available for photos and videos with fans.

At this point, the actual exhibition will begin: at 2 pm it will take place the official opening of the exhibitionat the National Cinema Museum in Turin, where some of the most iconic props from the saga will be on display: among these, the helmet of one Stormtroopers, a lock of hair Chewbacca and the lightsaber of Luke Skywalker.

They are expected discounts on the entrance ticket for those who will show up themed clothes: more information about the promotion is available on the museum’s official website.

The new Star Wars-themed exhibition is part of the already notable MOVIE ICONS exhibition, open until January 2025, which contains over 120 props on display from the sets of Rocky, Titanic, Matrix and many other blockbusters.

They are available further details at the museum’s official website, which contains an overview of all the exhibitions currently visible.