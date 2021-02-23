Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars, despite belonging to the very critical prequel to the saga. In all three films, the teacher Anakin Skywalker He proved to be one of the noblest Jedi in the Order, but also one of the most skilled with the sword and the Force.

Under this premise, Disney decided to carry out one of the projects most requested by fans: a series about the character. With Ewan McGregor in fiction and with the pre-production stage in development, a photo of the actor’s training has come to light.

At the age of 49, the interpreter stars in an image on the Instagram of the Bepin Bulletin podcast, specialized in Star Wars news. Here we see a masked McGregor, but showing that he is preparing to reprise the role he had in 1999.

Ewan McGregor will be in Obi-Wan, a Disney + series. Photo: Bepin Bulletin / Instragram

What will happen in Obi-Wan?

The series will reveal what happened to the mighty Jedi after the events of the prequel trilogy. For their part, fans hope that they will also tell the first adventures of Darth Vader and that other characters such as Ahsoka Tano have a special appearance.

At present, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s work schedule is under seven keys. Initially, it was reported that he would start filming in March of this year, but this changed to January.

Release date of Obi-Wan, Disney + series

Fans expect Obi-Wan to arrive on Disney + sometime in 2022 and, by this year, his first trailer or concept poster will be released.