On September 12, actor Ewan McGregor received his own star on the iconic Walk of Fame in Hollywood. During the ceremony, his co-star from the prequel trilogy of Star WarsHayden Christensen took it upon himself to dedicate some very emotional words to her.

Together they gave life to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in the prequels and became an iconic duo. Star Wars. Because of this, Hayden Christensen was the last guest to give a speech dedicated to Ewan where he celebrated his work as an actor and the relationship they have had for years.

In his speech, Christensen said that McGregor is one of the great actors of our time. In addition, his work in Trainspotting inspired him a lot in his early days as an actor. Finally he closed his speech by saying: ‘My friend Ewan, I want to thank you for being the best Jedi Master anyone could wish for.’.

Their meeting during this ceremony has already gone viral among fans of Star Wars who seem very happy to see them together once again. This shows how beloved their characters are and the mark that both actors left on the galactic saga. What did you think of Hayden Christensen’s words?

Is there any hope of seeing them together again in Star Wars?

The last time this acting duo was in a Star Wars project was in the Obi-Wan series that arrived on Disney Plus. Here they both reprised their roles in a story that takes place between the events of Episode III and Episode IV of the saga.However, Ewan himself does not want this to be the last time.

In an interview after the ceremony, he spoke about the possibility of reprising his role as the Jedi master. He said he is open to returning at any time and also believes there are many stories to tell with this character. Hopefully they will also give Hayden Christensen a chance. return as Darth Vader in more projects.

