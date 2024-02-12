During 2024 Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will celebrate 25 years. For the occasion, Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to bring him back to the cinema. Yes, we will be able to see it in action again Jar Jar Binks in very high definition.
More specifically, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will be released in select theaters on May 3. For the occasion, the artist Matt Ferguson designed a new posterwhich you can see in full below.
The new poster
Written and directed by George Lucas, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace made its debut on May 19, 1999, causing quite a bit of discussion due to the aforementioned Jar Jar Binks and some additions to the Star Wars mythology such as midi-chlorians, which many believe have turned the Force into some kind of blood disease. Despite this, it grossed more than $1 billion globally, entering the ranking of the 50 most profitable films of all time.
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace begins the so-called Skywalker saga, introducing a very young Anakin Skywalker, then Darth Vader, and serving as a prelude to the events that will lead to the birth of the Empire. Among the performers, we remember a very young Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn and Natalie Portman as Padme.
#Star #Wars #Episode #Phantom #Menace #returns #cinemas #Jar #Jar #Binks #25th #anniversary
Leave a Reply