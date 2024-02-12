During 2024 Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will celebrate 25 years. For the occasion, Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to bring him back to the cinema. Yes, we will be able to see it in action again Jar Jar Binks in very high definition.

More specifically, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace will be released in select theaters on May 3. For the occasion, the artist Matt Ferguson designed a new posterwhich you can see in full below.