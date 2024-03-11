Daisy Ridley stated that his character in Star Wars – Rey Skywalker – probably won't have children in Star Wars Episode 10 (unofficial name). Speaking to Deadline, Ridley clarified that he hasn't seen the film's script yet, but he did share a couple of tidbits of information about what he expects from the film.

Recall that the film was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and takes place 15 years after Episode 9, when Rey tries to rebuild the Jedi Order. Fans quickly began to think about the new Jedi who will be raised by Rey and also thought about the possibility that the woman has children of her own.

“I would say that he probably won't have childrenseeing as she's a Jedi,” Ridley said, pointing out that Jedi are not allowed to bond with others, meaning children are not an option. Anakin Skywalker obviously betrayed this rule, but he also became Darth Vader, so it's not a good precedent.