We are in a time when games of Star Wars They are being launched wholesale, given that this year it was released with very good acceptance. Jedi: Survivor of Electronic Arts. In turn, the name and date was also given to the one that is developing Ubisoft; However, the ads do not stop, since the game in charge of Quantic Dream It would already have a premiere window.

According to Insider Gamingthe game points to a release in 2026. This information comes from an anonymous source said to be familiar with the development. It was also underlined that this window could end up being delayed further. Since the developers had some problems when recruiting new talent to the studio.

This is one of the games that will be released in relation to the franchise, since there are still two more that really present an advance towards the fans, one of them is from the creator of Uncharted. For its part, the remake of KOTOR It is not yet known if it continues its development or if there came a time when it has been discarded.

This year Star Wars It’s over as far as major video game releases go, but the series of games still remains to be seen. Ahsoka which will open in the month of August. To this is added what was announced in Celebrationwith the return of King to upcoming movies and confirmation that a following season of The Mandalorian it’s already planned.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: It is better that it arrives in 2026 than that it is released in a rush and in the wrong way. So, it will be a matter of waiting to see if they release an advance in the next few days, I see it more like they will do it at the next The Game Awards.