Quantic Dream boss David Cage said during an interview with IGN Japan at G-Star in South Korea that Star Wars Eclipse is the “most ambitious project of our studio” and that it won’t be a simple reskin of his previous game, Detroit: Become Human.

Cage said: “We had spent a lot of time trying to imagine our world in 10, 15, 20 years: what would the technology look like? Do we believe that androids would be part of our societies? I think Star Wars is a very different setting: it’s very, very far, as you know. So it’s something different.”

“Star Wars it will not be a copy of Detroit. The two games will be very different, very different, although of course we will also use what we have learned. But it won’t be an imitation at all, it will be a very different experience.”

Star Wars Eclipse is still in the early stages of development as well does not yet have a release date. We know that the game will be set in the High Republic period, which is about 200 years before the Skywalker saga.

