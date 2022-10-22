In the last few hours, new details related to Star Wars Eclipse. According to these recent rumors, it seems that the new Quantic Dream title will introduce a new race in the Star Wars universe.

The game, which was announced at The Game Awards last year, is still in an early development stage, and according to the source of this news – the podcast Sacred Symbols – the production of the same it wouldn’t even start.

Sacred Symbols continued by describing the content of some documents in their possession related to Star Wars Eclipse. In such documents there would be an overview dedicated to one of the main characters of the game:

The materials seen by this podcast describe a so-called Project S, with a character named Sarah as the protagonist. Sarah is described as an athletic 30-year-old and is a member of a human-like race. This race is leading a kind of empire called The Zaraan, a race never seen before in Star Wars.

In addition, it would appear that the plot of the work will be based a political conflict:

Sarah, a true fanatic believer in the violence and crime regularly demonstrated by her empire, is married to a character named Xendo. Part of the game seems to revolve around these two characters and their relationship.

This “empire” refers to the aforementioned Zaraan faction and not the Galactic Empire seen during the Star Wars Skywalker Saga. In December it was confirmed that Eclipse will be set in the era ofHigh Republicas specified by Quantic Dream itself: