According to the famous insider Tom Henderson, who this time publishes a video on YouTube, the development of Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream may already have problems, which would postpone the release to a very, very distant date. Within the video, the insider mentions some sources that are close to the company itself, thus increasing the veracity of the rumors presented.

After the arrival of the first game details regarding Star Wars Eclipse, now there are rumors regarding the development and the current situation of Quantic Dream, which could officially release the game in a period not before next 2027, many years from now. One of the main reasons is the lack of staff to be able to create the kind of game the company has in mind.

Quantic Dream is in fact famous for its multiple choice games that have repercussions, as in the examples of Detroit: Become Human or Beyond: Two Souls, and the idea of ​​being able to put such a mechanic in an open world would seem to be beyond current capability, making jobs very slow. In fact, the Chinese company NetEase had recently acquired a small part of Quantic Dream, an acquisition that could soon be total if not enough staff is found.

Another reason that would push the exit towards 2027 it concerns the graphic engine used by Quantic Dream, the same used in the aforementioned Detroit: Become Human, which is characterized by relatively narrow spaces. The idea of ​​an open world title seems to give problems to the graphics engine, a situation that has prompted the company to want to seek external acquisition, so as to be able to work even with larger environments.

At the moment we do not know if these problems concerning the development of Star Wars Eclipse will actually get the title in 2026 or 2027, as the same company only presented a trailer at the recent The Game Awards, without any precise date. We just have to wait for official communications from the company.