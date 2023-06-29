













This information comes from Insider Gaming, who supposedly have close sources. According to these, Quantic Dream is striving to have Star Wars Eclipse released in 2026. Although they still have reservations about this date and it could take a little longer.

This is in accordance with rumors that emerged at the end of 2021, which claimed that the title would arrive in 2027. These same assured that their development could be in trouble for different reasons. One of them would be the graphics engine that was showing complications.

Of course, being pure rumors, this information must be taken with great caution. However, it must be taken into account that these same sources reported on the purchase of Quantic Dream by NetEase before anyone else.. Will we have to wait that long for Star Wars Eclipse?

What will Star Wars Eclipse be about?

It is still a mystery almost everything related to Star Wars Eclipsebut we know some details. His story will take place in the time of the High Republic, hundreds of years before what happens in the movies. However, we still don’t know which character or characters we will take control of.

Source: Quantic Dream

As for the gameplay, it is very likely that it will be similar to that of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. That is to say, with parts of exploration and decision-making that will completely affect the outcome of our story.. Although for now we can only wait for official details to be revealed. What would you like to see from this title?

