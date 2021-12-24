Star Wars Eclipse is probably the title that most arouses curiosity since its announcement: despite the details are few, the game has already been talked about, but it seems that new possible details may have leaked.

During the The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars Eclipse was announced with a video trailer which mainly shows the setting and the context where the story will take place (find here our news dedicated to the announcement). Already from the trailer, we can understand that the narrative aspect and the choices are the focus of the title, but then it was predictable.

We are talking about the new game of Quantic Dream, and after the four great titles that have made its history (in order of release, Fahrenheit, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls And Detroit: Become Human) the expectations for this new interactive drama they are very high, especially since it carries the weight of such an important name.

And speaking of Star Wars Eclipse, it seems that AccNgt (famous Twitter user to publish leaks from environments close to the development houses) is again involved and has revealed some information: the game would be a open world action, with interactive storytelling and some elements multiplayer.

ICYMI: All the info I have about Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game:

– Action-Adventure

– Based on interactive storytelling

– Open World

– Quantic Dream Montreal is very involved

– Next-Gen Only

– Multiplayer Elements (Competitive)

– Ambitious and original project

1/3 pic.twitter.com/hBnwjo4cJI – AccountNGT (@AccNgt) December 1, 2021

Specifically, AccNgt speaks of Star Wars Eclipse like a game that takes from other great works that have characterized the single player in recent years, such as The Last of Us, aiming to create an original story set in a little explored context of the universe created by George Lucas, showing in detail the passage from the High Republic to the events told in The Phantom Menace.

Obviously this information has not yet been confirmed, so we are waiting to have further news on Quantic Dream’s new work; bear the name of Star Wars within such an experience it is a considerable burden, which could raise the company to even higher peaks within the videogame environment.