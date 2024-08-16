Now the game is resurfacing online, not so much because the authors – Quantic Dream – have announced something new, but more because they have lost head writer, Adam Williams .

Star Wars continues to find more and more space in the video game world. In the short term, for example, we will be able to explore the Galaxy Far, Far Away with Ubisoft’s new game, Outlaws, but that is not the only work in development. For example, we must remember that it is in production Star Wars Eclipse even if we haven’t heard about it for a while.

Details on the former head writer of Star Wars Eclipse

Adam Williams was also head writer on Detroit: Become Human and held the position for Star Wars Eclipse. The writer commented on his farewell to the French team via LinkedIn, where he wrote: “After almost 10 years at Quantic Dream, I am leaving to start a new studio, along with a group of very talented designers and developers. We can’t say much yet. We are working on something very innovative, very special and, for now, very secret. We will know more soon”.

After having Thanks to Quantic Dream and LucasfilmWilliams continues: “A big thank you to the team, for taking this leap with us – and to the investors, for being the ideal partners in this next adventure. More on that soon too.”

However, speaking of Star Wars Eclipse, old reports have spoken of various problems that have delayed development and the release would apparently not be expected before 2027, although the announcement dates back to 2021.