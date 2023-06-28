Star Wars Eclipse could come out in 2026. At least this is the year indicated by an indiscretion gathered by the insider Tom Henderson, who has already proved to be very reliable in matters of Quantic Dream.

More precisely, David Cage’s studio would like to release the game in 2026, but it is possible that it will come postponed in case of problems. The news would come from the same source that disclosed Netease’s acquisition of Quantic Dream to Henderson six months before it was announced.

According to the same source, the French development studio is still struggling to hire developers due to reports of workplace toxicity, including sexual harassment, crunch and so on. The lawsuit involving these allegations is expected to be concluded by the end of the year.

Just the problems in finding staff could cause the internal referral of Star Wars Eclipse, releasing it after 202.

Currently known Star Wars games in development are: