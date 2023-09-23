The radar silence around Star Wars Eclipse has raised the concerns of more than one Star Wars fan, but QuanticDreamthrough the words of Lisa Pendse, ensures that the game is alive and wellalthough we will probably have to wait a long time before playing it.
The vice president of marketing in fact declared in an interview that Eclipse is not yet ready but that It’s “simmering”, with the development team therefore taking all the time necessary to create a high-profile experience before showing it to players again. Unfortunately he did not add further details on the matter.
“Can I say it still exists? Because it exists,” Pendse said in an interview with IGN. “It’s just not ready yet. It’s simmering.”
Star Wars Eclipse: will we have to wait years to play it?
Announced with a cinematic trailer during The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars Eclipse is an action adventure developed by Quantic Dream, the studio behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, set in the era of the High Republic, before the events of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. From the few details known so far, it will feature an original story and cast of playable characters, with the players’ moral choices influencing the story and development of the adventure.
Since then, however, the game has completely disappeared from the spotlight and, with the exception of an alleged leak (which seems to have been released by Quantic Dream itself to test fan reactions) which revealed some potential details on the characters and plot, no further information has arrived. official information.
On the other hand, some reports that have emerged in recent months describe Star Wars Eclipse as a game still in an embryonic stage of development and created by a team still under construction, with the launch possibly not taking place before 2027. Clearly we are talking about rumors and as such they must be taken, but in any case it is likely that we will have to wait a long time before we can play them.
