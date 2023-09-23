The radar silence around Star Wars Eclipse has raised the concerns of more than one Star Wars fan, but QuanticDreamthrough the words of Lisa Pendse, ensures that the game is alive and wellalthough we will probably have to wait a long time before playing it.

The vice president of marketing in fact declared in an interview that Eclipse is not yet ready but that It’s “simmering”, with the development team therefore taking all the time necessary to create a high-profile experience before showing it to players again. Unfortunately he did not add further details on the matter.

“Can I say it still exists? Because it exists,” Pendse said in an interview with IGN. “It’s just not ready yet. It’s simmering.”